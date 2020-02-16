Play

Hart made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He allowed four goals. It's hard to stop a runaway freight train and that's kind of what Hart faced Saturday. The win was Tampa's 10th in a row. Hart was solid, but Andrei Vasilevskiy was better in an intense match up. Still, he's 2-1 in three starts since his return from injury and he'd only allowed three goals in the two wins. Get Hart back in there if you missed activating him in weekly leagues.

