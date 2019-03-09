Flyers' Carter Hart: Healthy, but won't suit up Saturday
Hart has overcome his lower-body injury, but he won't dress for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Isaac added that it wouldn't surprise him if Hart ended up starting in Monday's home game against the Senators. The rookie netminder will miss a seventh straight contest Saturday, with countless owners clamoring for Hart to return soon in order to help with the fantasy playoffs. Once the 20-year-old does return to action, he should regain the No. 1 position on the Flyers depth chart in short order -- if not right away.
