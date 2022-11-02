Hart turned aside 35 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Rangers.

While the netminder got a lot of help from his posts -- the Rangers rang iron four different times over the course of the game -- Hart still made plenty of huge stops of his own before Chris Kreider finally beat him on a clean breakaway with less than a minute left in OT. The ice was particularly tilted in the second period, as New York out-shot Philly 14-4 while spending most of the frame camped out in the Flyers' zone. Hart has yet to be beaten in regulation this season and is thriving under new coach John Tortorella, sporting a 5-0-2 record with a 2.10 GAA and .943 save percentage.