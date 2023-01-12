Hart allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Hart appeared to be cruising to his 12th win of the season when the Flyers held a 4-1 lead in the third period, but Washington got a pair back to make things interesting before Travis Konecny completed a hat trick with an empty-netter to round out the scoring. Samuel Ersson has burst onto the scene with a 4-0-0 record, but Hart has started three of the last four games over the Swedish rookie, going 2-1-0 in those decisions. The Flyers have played their best hockey of the season over the past two weeks, and Hart appears to be locked into a starter's workload now that he's healthy.