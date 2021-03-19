Hart stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Hart was staked to a 3-0 lead in the second period but things got a little dicey when the Islanders came storming back to tie the game in the third period. Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom saved the day for the Flyers, potting the winner with 2:22 remaining. It was a nice answer by Philadelphia following a 9-0 drubbing at the hands of the Rangers the previous night, and a step in the right director for Hart, who became the first goaltender all year to defeat the Islanders on their home ice.