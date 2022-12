Hart stopped 30-of-34 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The high-powered Leafs' offense started slowly, but were up 4-1 by 11:39 of the third on three points by William Nylander and two from Mitch Marner. The ice was tilted toward Hart -- his opponent Ilya Samsonov saw just half the shots. Hart is now 10-10-6 with a 2.87 GAA and .911 save percentage.