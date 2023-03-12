Hart stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh also scored into an empty net. Hart has had a miserable last month, going 1-6-2 with a 3.66 GAA and .872 save percentage over his last nine starts, but the Flyers' problems run much deeper than the inconsistency of their No. 1 netminder. Hart's regression over the last few seasons might have a new front office questioning whether the 24-year-old should be the goalie of the future in Philly, but even Bernie Parent in his prime wouldn't find much success with this rag-tag roster.