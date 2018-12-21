Flyers' Carter Hart: Impresses again
Hart threw down 31 saves in a 2-1 win over the Predators on Thursday night.
Most impressively, Hart led the Flyers to a perfect six-for-six penalty kill. Hart has been impressive since his call-up, but we don't really know if the kid is truly ready. His game in the AHL was mediocre at best, but sometimes guys are a better fit in the NHL than in the minors. Still, trot him out there until he falters.
