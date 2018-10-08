Flyers' Carter Hart: Impressive in AHL debut
Hart had a strong debut with the AHL Phantoms, recording 30 saves on 33 shots, in a 6-3 victory Saturday.
His night included a save against Islanders top prospect Kiefer Bellows on a breakaway attempt. Hart is viewed as a future franchise goaltender, so the Flyers faithful have to be extremely pleased with his AHL debut. Owners in dynasty leagues should keep an eye on Hart all season long.
