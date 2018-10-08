Hart had a strong debut with the AHL Phantoms, recording 30 saves on 33 shots, in a 6-3 victory Saturday.

His night included a save against Islanders top prospect Kiefer Bellows on a breakaway attempt. Hart is viewed as a future franchise goaltender, so the Flyers faithful have to be extremely pleased with his AHL debut. Owners in dynasty leagues should keep an eye on Hart all season long.

More News
Our Latest Stories