Hart allowed two goals on 22 shots en route to a 3-2 home win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut Tuesday.

Hart passed his first test at the top level, with the prospect who made a name for himself as a member of the WHL's Silvertips hanging on for the win. Sure, he saw 11 fewer shots than counterpart Jonathan Bernier, but Hart's only damage was a power-play goal from defenseman Dennis Cholowski and Jacob De La Rose's blue-paint-blitz tally for a Detroit comeback bid that fell short. The Flyers had to cycle through five goalies before finally unleashing Hart for his NHL debut, but the early results look promising.

