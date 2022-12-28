Hart is in the concussion protocol but is expected to start on the road versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Hart's placement on injured reserve will see him miss out versus San Jose on Thursday with Samuel Ersson starting instead. The 24-year-old netminder has lost six of his last eight contests, posting a 2-4-2 record and 3.05 GAA. If the Alberta native continues to struggle, he could find himself watching from the bench in favor of Ersson or Felix Sandstrom (illness).