Hart will get the starting nod at home versus Florida on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart needs just two more victories to get over the 20-win mark for the second time in his five-year NHL career. The 24-year-old backstop is also sporting a GAA below 3.00 for the first time since his sophomore campaign back in 2019-20. Barring a drastic shift, Hart should maintain his place as the preferred option between the crease heading into next season, though Felix Sandstrom should be in the mix for some appearances as well.