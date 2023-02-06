Hart will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has gone four straight without a regulation loss, posting a 2-0-2 record and 1.98 GAA over that stretch. Despite the netminder's improved form of late, it may be too little too late for the Flyers as they sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division and six points back in a crowded Wild Card race. Still, Hart should be capable of getting back over the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2019-20 and could even set a new personal best if he continues playing at this level.