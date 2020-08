Hart will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Canadiens, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart was perfect in Game 3, turning aside all 23 shots he faced en route to an impressive 1-0 victory. The 22-year-old netminder has been exceptional in all but one of the five games he's played thus far this postseason, so look for the Flyers to continue to lean on him exclusively as long as they remain in it.