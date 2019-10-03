Flyers' Carter Hart: In goal Friday
Hart will get the starting nod for Friday's Global Series matchup with Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After taking over the starting job last season, Hart figures to carry the load heading into the 2019-20 campaign. While the club will likely give the youngster every chance to prove he can be a full-time No. 1, Brian Elliott remains in reserve should Hart struggle.
