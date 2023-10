Hart will be between the pipes versus the Blue Jackets on the road Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Hart enters the season as the No. 1 choice for the Flyers after logging a career-high 55 games last season. In those contests, the 25-year-old backstop went 22-23-10 with a 2.94 GAA and two shutouts. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Hart figures to see significant games for the club while Samuel Ersson and Felix Sandstrom continue to fight over the backup job.