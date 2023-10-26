Hart will get the starting nod versus Minnesota at home Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has been a bit inconsistent this year -- he's had three good performances with a pair of stinkers mixed in. The 25-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage. While the Flyers have both Samuel Ersson and Felix Sandstrom on their roster currently, Hart continues to see the bulk of the workload and could challenge the 55-game mark he set last season in 2023-24.