Flyers' Carter Hart: In goal Tuesday
Hart will get the starting nod at home versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
In three games back from injury, Hart is 2-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage. On the year, the 21-year-old set career highs in games played (35), wins (17) and shutouts (one) and will look to keep adding to his totals. If the Alberta native struggles, coach Alain Vigneault likely won't hesitate to go back to Brian Elliott.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.