Hart will get the starting nod at home versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In three games back from injury, Hart is 2-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage. On the year, the 21-year-old set career highs in games played (35), wins (17) and shutouts (one) and will look to keep adding to his totals. If the Alberta native struggles, coach Alain Vigneault likely won't hesitate to go back to Brian Elliott.