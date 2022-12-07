Hart will get the starting nod at home versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hart will make his fifth straight start, having gone 2-2-0 with a 2.78 GAA in his previous four contests. With eight victories this season, the 24-year-old Hart is well on his way to getting back over the 20-win threshold after having missed that mark in each of the previous two campaigns.
