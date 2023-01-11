Hart will get the starting nod at home versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Hart will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing previous time out in which he gave up six goals on 35 shots to the Maple Leafs. In his last four contests, the 24-year-old netminder is sporting a 1-3-0 record and 4.16 GAA. With both Samuel Ersson and Felix Sandstrom on the NHL roster, the Flyers look set to split up the workload three ways, which will limit Hart's ability to rack up victories.