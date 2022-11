Hart will get the home start against Ottawa on Saturday, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Hart has been outstanding this season but picked up his first regulation loss of the year Thursday against Columbus. Overall, Hart is 6-1-2 with a 2.09 GAA and a .941 save percentage as he has regained his form from his first two seasons in the NHL, when he was regarded as one of the best young goaltenders in the league. Hart will take on the Senators, who have scored 45 goals in 13 games this season.