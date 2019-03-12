Hart will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Capitals, John Boruk of NBC Sports reports.

After missing seven consecutive games with a lower-body injury and dressing as the backup to Brian Elliott in Monday's win over the Senators, Hart will finally get back to work for a Flyers club desperately clinging onto its playoff hopes. This figures to be a tall order for the rookie, as the Capitals have reeled off seven straight wins and almost assuredly will wind up in the postseason.