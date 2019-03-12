Flyers' Carter Hart: In shape to start Thursday
Hart will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Capitals, John Boruk of NBC Sports reports.
After missing seven consecutive games with a lower-body injury and dressing as the backup to Brian Elliott in Monday's win over the Senators, Hart will finally get back to work for a Flyers club desperately clinging onto its playoff hopes. This figures to be a tall order for the rookie, as the Capitals have reeled off seven straight wins and almost assuredly will wind up in the postseason.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Dressing in backup role•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Healthy but won't suit up Saturday•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Set to practice in full Thursday•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Still working toward return•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Practice marks next recovery step•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Injury details emerge•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...