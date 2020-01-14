Hart left Tuesday's practice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brian Elliott had already been announced as the starter for Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis prior to Hart's departure from practice, so as long as he isn't dealing with anything overly serious, the second-year netminder may not be forced to miss any starts. The Flyers should release another update on Hart's condition in short order.