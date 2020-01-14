Flyers' Carter Hart: Injured during practice
Hart left Tuesday's practice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brian Elliott had already been announced as the starter for Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis prior to Hart's departure from practice, so as long as he isn't dealing with anything overly serious, the second-year netminder may not be forced to miss any starts. The Flyers should release another update on Hart's condition in short order.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.