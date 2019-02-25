Flyers' Carter Hart: Injury details emerge
Hart is dealing with an ankle injury, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers netminder was demoted Monday so he would be eligible for the AHL playoffs, however, Hart is not expected to play in the AHL postseason regardless of when and how Philly's season concludes. While he remains on injured reserve, it's expected that Hart will re-join the Flyers on Tuesday.
