Hart stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals. Washington's last two goals were scored into an empty net.

Hart failed to hold a 1-0 first-period lead, but this loss can hardly be pinned on him, as the Flyers' skaters provided minimum help as usual. After carrying the team over the first couple weeks, Hart has been unable to keep lifting the Flyers on his shoulders, going just 2-8-2 over his last 12 starts.