Flyers' Carter Hart: Just keeps winning
Hart made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over Carolina on Thursday.
Hart has won six straight games, a span in which just one team has scored more than twice. His abdominal strain is behind him. Let's hope Hart can maintain this performance level through to season's end. Right now, he has helped the Caps to a tie for the lead in the Metropolian division. That's incredible, considering how far they have come.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.