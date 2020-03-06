Play

Hart made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over Carolina on Thursday.

Hart has won six straight games, a span in which just one team has scored more than twice. His abdominal strain is behind him. Let's hope Hart can maintain this performance level through to season's end. Right now, he has helped the Caps to a tie for the lead in the Metropolian division. That's incredible, considering how far they have come.

