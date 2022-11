Hart made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

The game was actually much closer than the score suggests. Hart kept his team in the game until the third period -- they Flyers were down just 1-0 until the 7:32 mark of that frame when Jake DeBrusk put up a power-play snipe. David Krejci then put in two goals to drive the score up. Hart is now 6-3-3. He's a great goalie who's keeping a bad team afloat.