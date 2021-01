Hart turned aside 31 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

He was the busier of the two netminders on the night, and aside from a bad giveaway by Hart that resulted in a Sidney Crosby unassisted power-play tally, the 22-year-old was well up to the task. Hart's coming off an impressive 24-win season, and he could easily take another step forward with an improved Flyers roster in front of him.