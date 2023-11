Hart allowed two goals on five shots prior to leaving Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hart appeared injured earlier in the first period and attempted to stick it out, but ultimately left at the 10-minute mark. It's unclear if he'll be able to return to the contest. If Hart misses additional time, Samuel Ersson will likely see more starts while Felix Sandstrom could also be recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Lehigh Valley.