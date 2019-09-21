Flyers' Carter Hart: Likely starter Saturday
Hart is expected to start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Rangers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Hart will get the start, but isn't expected to go the distance against New York. The 21-year-old was fantastic in his preseason debut Tuesday against the Islanders, turning aside all 14 shots he faced.
