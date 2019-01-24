Hart was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Make no mistake this move is temporary. Hart has been solid in the Flyers' net and figures to be the team's starter moving forward, until season's end. The Phantoms play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, so Hart could play a game in the minors, or he might just settle for some valuable practice time, but the 20-year-old should be back in Philly before Monday's game versus the Jets.