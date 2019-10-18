Flyers' Carter Hart: Looking to bounce back
Hart will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against the Stars, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart struggled in his last start Wednesday against Edmonton, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott. The 21-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a floundering Stars team that's gone 1-6-1 to start the season.
