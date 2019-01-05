Flyers' Carter Hart: Loses fourth straight game
Hart made 29 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.
Hart has now lost four straight. The kid is talented and he played a strong game. But is only 20 and it's a tough slog for young goaltenders in the NHL. Hart will get more playing time with Michal Neuvirth injured. Let's hope his talent shines through on this bad squad.
