Hart stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hart was solid Friday, but he couldn't hang onto a 1-0 lead the whole way. The 25-year-old gave up a deflected power-play goal by Vince Dunn in the third period, and Justin Schultz tallied on a slick touch in overtime. Hart is down to 9-6-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 20 outings this season. He's gone undefeated in regulation with a 3-0-2 record through six appearances in December. Hart should start again Sunday versus the Flames.