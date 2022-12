Hart allowed five goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

It was a tough night for Hart as he allowed five goals, including three to Clayton Keller, as the Flyers fell to the Coyotes in overtime. The 24-year-old netminder has now lost dropped consecutive starts while falling to 1-3-2 in his last six outings. Hart is now 8-8-6 with a .909 save percentage on the season.