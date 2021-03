Hart made 11 saves Saturday against the Capitals after relieving starter Brian Elliott at 3:05 of the second period. He took the loss.

His team roared back in the third but couldn't tie things up. Both Hart and Elliott have struggled in March, so neither man is a great start. In fact, Hart has scuffled since mid-February -- he's only won once since Feb. 18 and it was against the lowly Sabres. He will right the ship soon, but use caution before you activate him.