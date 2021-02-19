Hart stopped 31 of 33 shots through overtime but allowed both shootout attempts to score in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Hart showed no signs of rust in Philadelphia's first action since Feb. 7, with his most impressive stretch coming in the second period, as he first stopped Pavel Buchnevich on a breakaway then turned Buchnevich away on a penalty shot in the same sequence. Unfortunately for Hart, that was the extent of his success in one-on-one situations, as both Kappo Kaako and Artemi Panarin beat him in the shootout. Still, Hart did well just to earn his team a point, as it looked like Philadelphia was going to lose in regulation until Joel Farabee tied the game with 1:14 remaining. The 22-year-old netminder got off to a slow start but has played better recently, with a 3-0-2 record in his last five outings.