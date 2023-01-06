Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 6-2 win against Arizona on Thursday.

Hart, who was playing for the first time since Dec. 23 because of a concussion, surrendered the lone goal in the first period, and he was beaten by Nick Ritchie at 1:36 of the second frame to put Arizona up 2-1. However, the Flyers pulled away after that, turning what was initially a close game into a blowout. Hart has an 11-11-6 record, 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage in 28 games this season. He had lost three of his previous four games while surrendering 12 goals on 107 shots.