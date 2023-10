Hart stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hart did his part to keep the Flyers in the game Monday, but a Teuvo Teravainen goal late in the third period ultimately stuck him with a one-goal loss. The 25-year-old Hart has gotten off to a nice start this season, going 4-3-0 with a .921 save percentage through his first seven outings. He'll likely be back in net Wednesday for a home matchup with the Sabres.