Hart allowed one goal on nine shots during the third period in relief of a 7-1 loss against the Penguins on Tuesday.

After four straight defeats, the Flyers were giving Hart the night off and were trying really hard not to use him Tuesday, but the Flyers finally inserted Hart for the third period. Brian Elliott yielded six goals in the first two stanzas. Hart allowed a goal but saw his numbers improve with the third-period performance. He is 2-3-1 with an .864 save percentage and a 3.31 GAA in seven games this season.