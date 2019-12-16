Flyers' Carter Hart: Makes relief appearance in loss
Hart allowed a goal on seven shots during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Jets.
Hart took over for Brian Elliott after the veteran netminder was beaten six times on 17 shots over the first 40 minutes of action. Because of the score at the time he entered the game, Hart's record will remain 10-7-3 following Sunday's loss.
