Flyers' Carter Hart: Making NHL debut Tuesday
Hart will be between the pipes at home versus the Red Wings on Tuesday in his NHL debut, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
The Carter Hart era has been a long time coming for the Flyers faithful, ever since he was drafted 48th overall in 2016. The 20-year-old won not only the Del Wilson Trophy for the best WHL goalie in 2017-18, but was also the recipient of the Four Broncos Trophy for WHL Player of the Year. His transition to the professional ranks hasn't been the smoothest, as he is 9-5-1 with a 3.05 GAA in 17 games for AHL Lehigh Valley; however, with a new general manager and head coach running the show, they are no doubt eager to give the youngster a look in the NHL.
