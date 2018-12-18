Hart will be between the pipes at home versus the Red Wings on Tuesday in his NHL debut, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

The Carter Hart era has been a long time coming for the Flyers faithful, ever since he was drafted 48th overall in 2016. The 20-year-old won not only the Del Wilson Trophy for the best WHL goalie in 2017-18, but was also the recipient of the Four Broncos Trophy for WHL Player of the Year. His transition to the professional ranks hasn't been the smoothest, as he is 9-5-1 with a 3.05 GAA in 17 games for AHL Lehigh Valley; however, with a new general manager and head coach running the show, they are no doubt eager to give the youngster a look in the NHL.