Flyers' Carter Hart: Making third straight start
Hart will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart has been exceptional over the past three weeks, stringing together seven straight wins while posting an impressive 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage. The second-year netminder will attempt to pick up his 25th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Boston team that's 21-10-3 on the road this year.
