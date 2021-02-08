Hart and the Flyers won't face New Jersey on Thursday or Saturday due to COVID-19 related postponements, the NHL announced Monday.

With Brian Elliott already set to start versus Washinton on Tuesday, Hart will have six full days off before he could potentially see the ice in Sunday's meeting with the Rangers. It's been a tough start to the season for Hart, which has seen him post a 5-2-2 record while carrying a 3.49 GAA and .897 save percentage. If he doesn't find his game soon, Elliott could supplant him as the No. 1 option this season.