Hart made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old netminder had missed five straight games with a mid-body injury and a bout of food poisoning, but Hart looked sharp in his return and saw his shutout bid snapped midway through the second period on a one-timer by Stefan Noesen from the top of the faceoff circle. The Flyers also made life a bit easier for their goalie by blocking an impressive 30 shots on the night. Hart is thriving in coach John Tortorella's tight system, and he sports a 2.34 GAA and .921 save percentage to go with his 5-3-0 record through nine appearances.