Hart will start Wednesday night's road affair in Colorado, Ed Barkoqitz of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart will be trying for a fifth straight win. His record sits at 10-5-3, and he's produced a 2.39 GAA and .909 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2019-20. Colorado is coming off a loss in its last game. Previously, the Avalanche had won six straight games and outscored their opponents 26-10.