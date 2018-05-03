Hart was named 2017-18 WHL Player of the Year on Thursday.

Playing for Everett, Hart finished the season with a 31-6-1-3 record in addition to a 1.60 GAA and .947 save percentage. He also registered seven shutouts and was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on seven separate occasions. While it would be an aggressive move, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Hart is Philadelphia's starting goaltender by the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The Flyers have been looking for a steady keeper for years and Hart is their best hope at a quick fix. Originally a second-round pick of Philadelphia (48th overall) in 2016, Hart will turn 20 years of age in August.