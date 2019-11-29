Flyers' Carter Hart: Nearly flawless Friday
Hart set aside 32 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
This was a dream matchup for Hart and the Flyers considering Detroit entered the contest on a six-game losing streak and were shut out completely in the two games leading up to Friday's matinee. Robby Fabbri scored on a rebound to snap the Wings' scoreless streak, but Hart received ample support en route to his eighth win of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.