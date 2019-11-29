Hart set aside 32 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

This was a dream matchup for Hart and the Flyers considering Detroit entered the contest on a six-game losing streak and were shut out completely in the two games leading up to Friday's matinee. Robby Fabbri scored on a rebound to snap the Wings' scoreless streak, but Hart received ample support en route to his eighth win of the season.