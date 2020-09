Hart stopped 22 of 25 shots Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Game 7.

It was all New York in this one, as the Flyers could manage only 16 shots at the offensive end. Hart did what he could to keep the game within reach during the second period until Brock Nelson made it a 3-0 game midway through the stanza. The Islanders iced it with an empty-netter in the third. Hart finished his first Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage in 14 appearances.