Hart (concussion) was activated off the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Hart missed Philadelphia's last three games because of the concussion. He has a 10-11-6 record, 2.89 GAA and .911 save percentage in 27 games this season. While Hart was unavailable, Samuel Ersson started in three straight games, and he took advantage of the opportunity, posting a 3-0-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage over that span.